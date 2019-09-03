Coupa Software revenue beats on rise in subscriptions

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Payment management software firm Coupa Software Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more companies subscribed to its business spend management (BSM) platform, which helps manage expenses.

The company’s revenue rose 54% to $95.1 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $85.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data.

The San Mateo, California-based company’s net loss widened to $20 million, or 32 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 31, from $13.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)