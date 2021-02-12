Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant Coupang files for IPO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, looking to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Total revenue rose to $11.97 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $6.27 billion year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

