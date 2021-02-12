SoftBank-backed Coupang reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, revealing rapid revenue growth and narrowing losses as it gears up for a stock market debut in the United States.

In its filing, Coupang said 2020 total revenue jumped 91% to $11.97 billion from a year earlier, and net loss narrowed to $474.9 million from $698.8 million in the same period. The online retailer is looking to cash in on investor appetite for high-growth tech stocks, at a time when the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades.

Around the world, e-commerce companies have experienced a surge in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic forced consumers to stay at home and shop online. Founded in 2010 by 41-year-old Harvard graduate Bom Kim, Seoul-based Coupang made a splash with its ‘Rocket Delivery’ service that promised delivery within 24 hours, in a sharp blow to the country’s family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte. SoftBank invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015, and its Vision Fund invested an additional $2 billion in 2018. In its last funding round, Coupang was valued at $9 billion. Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.