March 31 (Reuters) - Shares of online learning platform Coursera Inc opened 18% above their offer price on Wednesday, extending a recent run of strong market debuts by technology companies that have benefited from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The stock opened at $39, compared to the IPO price of $33 per share. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)