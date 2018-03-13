U.S. Libor trader loses UK appeal against conviction

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. former Barclays trader, who alleged his London Libor rate-rigging trial was unfair because a key prosecution witness lacked credibility, on Tuesday lost an appeal against his conviction.

Alex Pabon had argued the main banking witness for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Saul Haydon Rowe, gave evidence during his trial that was incomplete or inaccurate and outside his expertise and could have damaged the trader’s credibility. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Simon Jessop)