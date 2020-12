The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York will not hold in-person proceedings, beginning Tuesday, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The suspension of jury trials and other in-person operations at one of the largest and busiest federal courts will remain in effect through Jan. 15, according to a standing order issued Monday evening.

