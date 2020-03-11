Detroit federal court follows NYC, Seattle in coronavirus clampdowns

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Wednesday announced heightened security measures for visitors who may have recently been exposed to a novel coronavirus that has more than 120,000 confirmed cases worldwide, in an attempt to curb its spread.

It said in a statement that its courthouses in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint and other cities will now require visitors who have recently traveled to countries or U.S. states with high concentrations of the virus, who have been in close contact with someone who is infected or traveled to those locations, or who have themselves been diagnosed or quarantined, to disclose that information before entering.

