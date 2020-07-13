Los Angeles, Chicago courts further delay jury trials as pandemic drags on

The Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles has announced that jury trials will remain on pause until at least August because of the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 cases in Southern California continue to soar.

The state court hasn’t conducted jury trials since March 17, it said Friday in a statement. Also on Friday, Northern District of Illinois U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in a court order said that Chicago’s federal court will reschedule all criminal and civil jury trials set to start before Aug. 3. The court said Monday in a statement that “social-distancing guidelines might render juror participation difficult or unsafe, including during juror check-in and jury selection,” adding the court “continues to closely monitor the public health situation.”

