IN BRIEF: Federal courts in Florida donate mask, glove stockpiles to fight coronavirus

Two federal district courts in Florida have discovered stockpiles of urgently needed protective facemasks and gloves and have donated them to local hospitals to help them respond to the coronavirus crisis, court officials said on Wednesday.

Employees in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida found 1,200 N95 respirator masks in their three courthouses and donated them to five area hospitals, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said.

