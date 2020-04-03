IN BRIEF: Public to get access to federal phone, video criminal hearings during crisis

Media organizations and members of the public will be able to access certain federal criminal proceedings conducted by video or telephone conferencing during the coronavirus crisis, U.S. court officials said on Friday.

The guidance from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts’ followed the March 27 enactment of the $2.2 trillion emergency relief law the CARES Act, which had a provision allowing some criminal proceedings to be done by teleconference or videoconference.

