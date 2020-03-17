Fed judiciary policy chair asks for funding, as courts respond to coronavirus outbreak

The chair of the federal judiciary’s policy-making body on Tuesday said the U.S. legal system is “going to have difficulties” if the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus “gets more drastic,” as courts nationwide postpone trials and restrict access due to public health concerns.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan in Oklahoma, who chairs the executive committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference, said the judiciary is asking Congress for $7 million in additional funding to cover the next three months, during the group’s semi-annual meeting on Tuesday, which was held by conference call.

