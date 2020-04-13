Judges torn over if they can immediately reduce federal sentences amid pandemic

Federal judges in Manhattan are torn over whether inmates seeking emergency sentence reductions to avoid the coronavirus’ spread within prisons must nonetheless wait 30 days to go to court to allow a warden time to weigh that same request.

Several judges in New York have concluded reluctantly that they are constrained to abide by the deadline in the federal First Step Act and lack the authority to grant at-risk inmates compassionate release immediately.

