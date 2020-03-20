Lawyers adapt to arguments by phone amid coronavirus outbreak

Lawyers across the country are having to re-calibrate how they argue their cases after federal and state courts abruptly began canceling hearings or holding them over the phone or by video conference in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As courts nationwide rush to nix in-court proceedings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, teleconferencing services such as CourtCall are seeing a surge in demand from judges looking to hold hearings over the phone and lawyers working from home.

