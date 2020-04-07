IN BRIEF: Pennsylvania top court won't immediately release juveniles amid outbreak

Pennsylvania’s top court on Tuesday refused to order the immediate release of youths held in county jails or juvenile detention centers due to concerns about how the novel coronavirus could spread in those facilities.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it would adopt other steps to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 in facilities housing juveniles, including restricting the number of new youth offenders committed to them during the pandemic.

