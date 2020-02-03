Federal Circuit skeptical of DOJ bid to end PACER fees class action

A U.S. appeals court on Monday signaled its support for a class action lawsuit alleging the federal judiciary overcharges the public for access to the court documents.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by a group of non-profits challenging the legality of fees charged by the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system, which is run by the Judicial Conference of the United States.

