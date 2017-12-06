FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to take first LNG shipments from new U.S. Cove Point plant
December 6, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell to take first LNG shipments from new U.S. Cove Point plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will take the initial cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped from Dominion Energy’s new Cove Point export facility in Maryland after providing the plant’s feed gas supply, Dominion Energy said on Tuesday.

So-called commissioning cargoes during the ramp-up phase of an LNG export plant can vary in quality and teething problems can prompt delays.

Dominion said it began introducing feed gas supply into the plant on Tuesday. The gas is sourced from Shell North America, it said.

Cheniere Energy brought online its Sabine Pass project in Louisiana last year.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
