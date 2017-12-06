Shell to take first LNG shipments from new U.S. Cove Point plant

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will take the initial cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped from Dominion Energy’s new Cove Point export facility in Maryland after providing the plant’s feed gas supply, Dominion Energy said on Tuesday.

So-called commissioning cargoes during the ramp-up phase of an LNG export plant can vary in quality and teething problems can prompt delays.

Dominion said it began introducing feed gas supply into the plant on Tuesday. The gas is sourced from Shell North America, it said.

Cheniere Energy brought online its Sabine Pass project in Louisiana last year.