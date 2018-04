April 2 (Reuters) - Canadian printing company Transcontinental Inc said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based plastics packager Coveris Americas for $1.32 billion (1.70 billion Canadian dollars).

Transcontinental will buy the privately held Coveris with cash and debt. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7764) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)