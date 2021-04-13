Covestro raises forecasts thanks to margin improvement

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - German plastics group Covestro AG on Tuesday raised the outlook for its profit, cash flow and return on capital this year on the back of an improvement in margins at its core operating business.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are now expected to be between 2.2 billion and 2.7 billion euros ($2.6-$3.2 billion) in fiscal 2021, up from an earlier forecast of 1.7-2.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8374 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Madeline Chambers)