FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2020, citing better-than-expected business during the fourth quarter.

The group now expects core profit (EBITDA) of between 1.44 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion-$1.8 billion), it said. It previously expected 2020 EBITDA of about 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8254 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)