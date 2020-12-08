UPDATE 1-Covestro raises profit outlook on stronger-than-expected Q4

* EBITDA now seen at 1.44-1.5 bln eur

* Outlook revision driven by Polyurethanes, Polycarbonates

* Frankfurt-listed shares extend gains, up 2.8% (Adds details, shares)

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2020 profit and cash flow, citing better-than-expected business during the fourth quarter.

The group now expects core profit (EBITDA) of between 1.44 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion-$1.8 billion), it said. It previously expected 2020 EBITDA of about 1.2 billion euros.

Covestro said the higher core profit outlook was mainly due to a better margin development in the segments Polyurethanes and Polycarbonates.

Frankfurt-listed shares in Covestro extended gains on the news and were up 2.8% at 1823 GMT.

Free operating cash flow is forecast at 400 million to 550 million euros, up from a previous guidance of zero to 300 million euros, said Covestro, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, furniture upholstery and car seats.

The firm in October cited cost cuts and a recovery driven by strength in its Asia-Pacific and furniture component units as the key reasons behind forecast-beating third-quarter results. ($1 = 0.8254 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese and Keith Weir)