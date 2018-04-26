Covestro Q1 earnings up on higher prices for foam chemicals

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Higher Prices for foam chemicals and transparent plastics helped Germany’s Covestro post a gain of more than a quarter in quarterly core earnings.

First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 1.06 billion euros ($1.29 billion), it said on Thursday, above the 998 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Covestro, which was spun off from Bayer in 2015, reiterated that 2018 EBITDA would likely be around the previous year’s level, while the second-quarter number would be above year-earlier levels.