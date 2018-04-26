FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
February 20, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Covestro Q1 earnings up on higher prices for foam chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Higher Prices for foam chemicals and transparent plastics helped Germany’s Covestro post a gain of more than a quarter in quarterly core earnings.

First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 1.06 billion euros ($1.29 billion), it said on Thursday, above the 998 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Covestro, which was spun off from Bayer in 2015, reiterated that 2018 EBITDA would likely be around the previous year’s level, while the second-quarter number would be above year-earlier levels.

$1 = 0.8212 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.