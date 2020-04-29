Covestro Q1 profit sinks on low demand in China, strong competition

April 29 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro reported an 89% plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand in China due to coronavirus pandemic-driven production disruptions and as strong competition led to a decline in products prices.

The former Bayer unit, whose main customers include the automotive industry and electronics manufacturers, said its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to 20 million euros ($21.69 million).

Covestro, however, confirmed the preliminary figure for first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).