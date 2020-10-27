Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-Chemicals maker Covestro Q3 profit beats on cost-cutting, demand recovery

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects to change day in paragraph 1 to ‘Tuesday’ from ‘Thursday’)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, citing cost-cutting measures, improved volumes in Asia-Pacific and demand recovery after a coronavirus-induced slump.

Covestro, whose main customers include the automotive industry and electronics manufacturers, said its net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 179 million euros ($211.56 million), compared with the 112 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company confirmed the preliminary figure for third-quarter sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA as well as the guidance adjustments it had announced at the beginning of the month. ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

