UPDATE 1-Covestro sees lower earnings, weaker volume growth in 'challenging' 2020

Feb 19 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro forecast lower first quarter and 2020 core profits on Wednesday after slightly missing fourth-quarter revenue expectations, citing stiff competition and low prices for its key products.

The former Bayer subsidiary forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to reach between 1.0 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros in 2020, including 200 million euros to 280 million euros in the first quarter. It reported core profit of 442 million euros ($477 million) in the first quarter last year and 1.6 billion euros in 2019.

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on Covestro’s financial performance in 2020 cannot yet be fully predicted, the company said.

“2020 will remain challenging for us, although we still see the long-term need for high-tech plastics for sustainable development across a variety of key technologies,” Chief Executive Markus Steilemann said in a statement.

The group, whose main products include foam chemicals and clear plastics, said it planned additional 200 million euros of cost savings this year as part of its ongoing efficiency push.

The company’s spokesman said the savings would come from more efficient cost management of fixed administrative costs, procurement and maintenance expenses and job cuts were not part of this effort.

JP Morgan and Berenberg analysts have said the company will benefit from cutting its investment budget to focus on the most promising shorter-term projects if it wants to maintain high dividend payouts, which may turn out to be difficult in 2020 and 2021.

Covestro reported its fourth-quarter revenue at 2.86 billion euros, 3.7% below analysts’ average expectations in a company-provided poll.

