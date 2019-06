June 10 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held natural gas company Covey Park in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion, including debt.

Comstock said the cash-and-stock deal would expand its position in Haynesville shale, with net production of more than 1.1 billion cubic feet equivalent per day.

Haynesville is a natural gas basin located in northern Louisiana and eastern Texas.