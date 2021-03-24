IN BRIEF: Society Ins. seeks immediate appeal of MDL judge’s ruling on COVID-19 bellwethers

Society Insurance has asked the judge in charge of the multidistrict COVID-19 coverage litigation in Chicago to authorize an immediate appeal of his February decision to allow three bellwether plaintiffs to proceed with claims for business interruption (BI) coverage and damages for “vexatious or unreasonable delay” under Illinois law.

Society’s lawyers at Purcell & Wardrope and Crowell & Moring said the risks of inefficiency from delaying an appeal until final judgment in the MDL “are immense,” especially since U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang adopted a “minority view” that increases “the likelihood that (the ruling) will not stand on appeal.” To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cYNOLs