Panel to weigh new MDLs for COVID-related insurance cases

In its final session this year, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments Thursday on two motions for pretrial consolidation of lawsuits against insurers that have denied coverage for COVID-19 related losses. Thursday marks the third time the JPML has considered COVID-related insurance cases, and the panel’s prior rulings have established its preference for insurer-specific MDLs. The current petitioners have noticed: The Potts Law Firm seeks to consolidate travel-insurance cases against Generali Group, while Levin Sedran & Berman and other firms seek an MDL for business-interruption insurance cases against Erie Insurance.

