In-house counsel see COVID-19 vaccine as key to workplace stability - MoFo survey

With widespread COVID-19 vaccinations expected to commence by early next year, in-house lawyers are cautiously optimistic about a return to more regular workplace operations, according to a new survey of 80 in-house legal professionals by San Francisco-based law firm Morrison & Foerster.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 23 and Nov. 10 and released Wednesday, found 84% of respondents expecting to return to their standard workplace operations within a year if a vaccine were available today, though more than half said that more than 50% of the workplace would need to be vaccinated in order to fully return to normal.

