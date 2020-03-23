Federal magistrate limits doctor depositions amid COVID-19 outbreak

A federal magistrate judge in Chicago is placing limits on doctors and other medical professionals being required to sit for depositions during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is concerned about burdening them amid a public health emergency.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes in two personal injury lawsuits last week said he would require the parties to seek court approval to depose medical providers and inform him about their role responding to the coronavirus crisis.

