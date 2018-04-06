Spain's Cox Energy hires Deutsche Bank for potential listing - sources

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cox Energy has hired Deutsche Bank for a potential market listing which could value the renewable energy firm at 500 million euros ($612.1 million), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The Madrid-based group, which has assets in Europe and South America, aims to raise funds to finance new projects, the sources said.

Law firms Uria Menendez and Linklaters have been hired as advisors, the sources added. Spokespeople for Cox, Deutsche Bank, Uria Menendez and Linklaters declined to comment.

Cox owns solar plants in Spain and Portugal with potential capacity to supply 1,300 gigawatt hours per year. Last month, it signed a long-term deal to provide solar energy to fellow Spanish firm Audax Renovables. ($1 = 0.8169 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Jose Elias Rodriguez Writing by Isla Binnie Editing by Sonya Dowsett)