Cozen O’Connor on Tuesday announced it had added a team of eight bankruptcy partners from Fox Rothschild, including the co-chairs of the firm’s financial restructuring and bankruptcy department.

All but one of the former Fox lawyers are joining Cozen’s Chicago office, while the eighth will set up shop in the firm’s Wilmington, Delaware, office. All are joining as members of the firm.

