Silverstein GC joining Cozen O'Conner says the office is ready for its comeback

The newest member of Cozen O’Connor’s real estate practice said downtown office space is poised to make a comeback as the U.S. moves to a post-pandemic environment.

Jonathan Knipe, who is joining the firm after serving as the executive vice president and general counsel of Silverstein Properties Inc, joked Monday that he hugged his office desk in the mornings after working from home for months.

“The office tenants are all paying their rents,” Knipe said. “The office has survived and I believe it will come back and come back relatively quickly. I don’t think the office owners have felt the pain as some people feared.”

Top-end, multi-family residential buildings have also shown to be resilient during the pandemic, Knipe said. By contrast, retail, hotels and restaurants have all been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, which is going to lead to “a lot of pain and workouts” in those sectors, he added.

Knipe spent 15 years at Silverstein Properties. He played an instrumental role in helping rebuild the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks – the complex was leased to Silverstein Properties less than two months before the attack.

As a member of Cozen’s real estate practice, he will split his time between the firm’s Philadelphia and New York offices.

Knipe said he worked with Cozen attorneys for years and credited their culture as one of the reasons why he joined. “There’s a decency within the firm that goes all the way up to the leadership,” he said.

He noted that Cozen is now a tenant at 3 World Trade Center, one of the buildings developed by Silverstein after the 2001 attack. His history at Silverman as well as the company’s connections to Cozen means he can remain a “trusted adviser” to Silverstein.

Silverstein Properties chairman Larry Silverstein said in a statement that he was sad to see Knipe go but looked forward to working with him again.

“He was intimately involved in our efforts to rebuild the World Trade Center after 9/11, and I have tremendous respect and admiration for him and the work he does,” Silverstein said. “I am delighted that he will be joining Cozen O’Connor, a law firm we work closely with, which also has offices at 3 World Trade Center.”