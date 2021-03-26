Cozen welcomes back occupational-safety lawyer as practice group co-leader

Cozen O’Connor is welcoming back the chairman of an independent federal agency that oversees occupational safety disputes between businesses and the U.S. government as a practice group co-chair.

James Sullivan Jr. has returned to Cozen after serving as one of the commissioners for the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission for three and a half years, including an 18-month stint as the commission’s chairman.

