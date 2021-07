Canadian Pacific Railway profit soars

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 96.2% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped in part by strong freight volumes in its coal and automotive segments.

Net income rose to C$1.25 billion ($997.84 million), or C$1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$635 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2527 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)