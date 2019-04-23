Company News
April 23, 2019 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian Pacific Railway reports 25 pct rise in profit

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a nearly 25 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the country’s second-largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of energy products, chemicals and plastics.

The company said net income rose to C$434 million ($323 million) or C$3.09 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$348 million or C$2.41 per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose to C$1.77 billion from C$1.66 billion. ($1 = 1.3434 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

