July 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway reported a 33% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the country’s second-largest railroad operator earned more from moving energy, chemicals, plastics as well as grains.

Adjusted income rose to C$602 million ($461.87 million), or C$4.30 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$453 million, or C$3.16 per share, a year earlier.