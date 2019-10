Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its intermodal unit.

The country’s second-largest railroad operator said adjusted net income rose to C$640 million ($490 million), or C$4.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$589 million, or C$4.12 per share, a year earlier