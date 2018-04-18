FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CP Railway's profit dips 19 percent as expenses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway reported a 19.3 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the railroad operator’s expenses surged.

CP’s net income fell to C$348 million ($275.8 million) or C$2.41 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$431 million or C$2.93 per share a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue climbed to C$1.66 billion from C$1.60 billion. ($1 = 1.2620 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

