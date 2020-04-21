UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific Railway sees flat 2020 earnings on coronavirus woes

(Adds CEO quote, details on freight revenue, carloads)

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, the country’s second largest railroad operator, posted a 5.7% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and warned it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be flat compared to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on business operations, the company said it also expects volumes to be down mid-single digits in 2020.

In the event of an extended or more widespread outbreak of the coronavirus, ratings agency Moody’s has warned that railroads in North America will face lower demand for freight services, as the pandemic disrupts supply chains and slows down economic activity.

Canadian Pacific’s total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, rose 8.7% in the first quarter, boosted by higher energy, chemicals and plastic shipments.

“The company is in a strong position from both a balance sheet and liquidity perspective, and as we navigate through this extraordinary period,” Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said.

Freight revenue rose 15.9% to $2 billion in the quarter.

The company’s net income fell 5.7% to C$409 million, or C$2.98 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

Revenue rose to C$2.04 billion from C$1.77 billion.