UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific Railway tops profit on higher freight revenue

(Adds estimates, details)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the railroad operator benefited from higher freight revenues.

The company’s results come a day after larger rival Canadian National Railway Co said it sees crude shipments as a growth driver in the year and reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

CP’s Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said the company was able to control costs which allowed the railway to be successful despite headwinds to its bulk franchise, adding that global economic uncertainty had slowed rail volumes across North America.

Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, fell 7.8% in the fourth quarter. However, the company posted a 10% rise in energy, chemicals and plastic shipments.

Freight revenue rose 3% to $2.02 billion in the quarter.

The company said net income rose to C$664 million ($505 million), or C$4.82 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$545 million, or C$3.83 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$2.07 billion from C$2 billion.

Excluding items, CP earned C$4.77 per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of C$4.66, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)