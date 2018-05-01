FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rail workers to vote on CP Rail offer from May 14-23: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd conductors and locomotive engineers will vote from May 14 to 23 on the company’s latest contract offer, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said on Tuesday, but added the union could still call a strike if the agreement is rejected and future talks fail.

The Teamsters urged members in a statement to reject the contract offer from Canada’s No. 2 railroad, after agreeing to put off a strike planned for April 21 to allow the vote run by a Canadian labor board. If the contract is rejected and “talks fail or CP not wish to bargain,” the union said “workers will exercise their right to strike after 72 hours’ advance notice.” (Reporting by Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

