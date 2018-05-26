FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2018 / 7:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Union members representing Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s (CP) conductors and locomotive engineers have served a notice to go on strike as early as May 29, according to a union statement released on Saturday.

The strike notice comes a day after the union rejected the company’s latest contract offer.

“After workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously,” the statement said. CP is the country’s second-largest railroad. (Reporting by Denny Thomas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

