CP Rail workers reject contract, urge negotiations -union

MONTREAL, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway conductors and locomotive engineers on Friday rejected the company’s contract offer, with their union saying negotiations would resume and raising the prospect of another possible strike at Canada’s second-largest railroad.

A strike by the estimated 3,000 workers could be called if talks fail, or if CP refuses to negotiate, and after providing 72 hours notice, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said in a statement. The workers voted 98 percent to reject the company’s final offer. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by James Dalgleish)