FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 30, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors at Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) have gone on strike on Tuesday night, trade union Teamsters Canada said in a statement.

The negotiations between the union and the company are currently ongoing and Teamsters is working with federal mediators to reach a negotiated agreement, according to the statement.

The workers, whose collective agreement expired late last year, are asking for more predictable schedules to combat crew fatigue, among other demands.

Canadian Pacific reached an agreement with unions in April to postpone a strike, which would have been the third in six years at the railroad.

The company could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, where CP and rival Canadian National Railway are facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.