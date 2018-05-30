Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific

May 29 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors at Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) have gone on strike on Tuesday night, trade union Teamsters Canada said in a statement.

The negotiations between the union and the company are currently ongoing and Teamsters is working with federal mediators to reach a negotiated agreement, according to the statement.

The workers, whose collective agreement expired late last year, are asking for more predictable schedules to combat crew fatigue, among other demands.

Canadian Pacific reached an agreement with unions in April to postpone a strike, which would have been the third in six years at the railroad.

The company could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, where CP and rival Canadian National Railway are facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sunil Nair)