UPDATE 1-Over 3,000 Canadian Pacific workers go on strike

May 29 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 locomotive engineers and conductors at Canadian Pacific Railway went on strike on Tuesday night, labor union Teamsters Canada said in a statement.

Talks between the union and Canada’s second-largest railroad are ongoing and Teamsters is working with federal mediators to reach a negotiated agreement, the statement said, adding that commuter train services will not be affected.

Canada’s Labor Minister Patty Hajdu “expects the parties to find a way to reach an agreement,” a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the Liberal government “believes in the collective bargaining process.”

The Mining and the Aluminum Associations of Canada said separately on Wednesday that the strike would have a significant economic impact on their industries, and urged the Canadian government to help resolve the issue.

The railroad workers, whose collective agreement expired late last year, are asking for more predictable schedules to combat crew fatigue, among other demands.

Canadian Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The company reached an agreement with unions in April to postpone a strike, which would have been the third in six years at the railroad.

The strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, where CP and rival Canadian National Railway are facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Akshara P in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)