LPC-Banks prep £1bn of debt as CPA Global sale kicks off

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Bankers are working on debt packages of around £1bn to back a potential sale of Jersey-based intellectual property services company CPA Global as the sale process kicks off this week, banking sources said.

Owner Cinven has decided to sell the business, hiring Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as sellside advisers, and first round bids in an auction were due this week. The company could fetch a price tag of up to £2bn, the sources said.

The sale is expected to attract interest from a number of private equity firms including Apax, CVC, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Permira, to name a few. Strategic bidders could also be interested, the sources said.

Cinven and Apax declined to comment, CVC, Hellman & Friedman, KKR and Permira were not immediately available to comment.

Bankers are working on debt financings to back the potential buyers. A £1bn financing equates to around 7.5 times CPA Global’s approximate £140m-£145m annual Ebitda, the sources said.

Some banks are looking at debt financings of up to eight times debt-to-Ebitda, the sources said.

“Around seven to eight times leverage is achievable. It is a good credit, very subscription based with recurring revenues and good visibility,” a senior banker said.

“It is nice business with good cashflows and not much capital expenditure, so it can handle a fair amount of leverage and the valuation is likely to be fairly high.”

Financing is expected to be in the form of senior leveraged loans and second lien loans, denominated in euros and US dollars. Deeply subordinated paper such as payment-in-kind notes could also be considered in a bid to lift leverage even higher, the sources said.

Cinven acquired CPA Global in 2012 from Intermediate Capital Group and the founder shareholders for around £950m, backed with £555m of debt financing. It refinanced with a US$1.13bn loan in 2013 to pay a dividend to owners, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

CPA Global counts more than 80 of the world’s top 100 patent filers as customers, including Microsoft, Merck, Cannon and Unilever, according to its website. (Editing by Matthew Davies)