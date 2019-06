BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility CPFL Energia SA on Thursday said it increased the size of its follow-on share offering by 15% using an over-allotment provision to sell some 17.5 million additional shares.

Including the over-allotment, CPFL will raise 3.7 billion reais ($969 million) in the share offering of exclusively new common shares, it said in a securities filing. ($1 = 3.8192 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis)