SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA, controlled by China’s State Grid, has fixed the share price for an upcoming delisting offer of subsidiary CFPL Renovaveis at 18.24 reais, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

CPFL Energia holds 99.94% of outstanding shares in CPFL Renovaveis, according to the company website. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Plumb)