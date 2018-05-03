UPDATE 2-State Grid has 30 days to recalculate price in CPFL Renovaveis tender offer

(Adds minority shareholders opinion on decision, consequences of new valuation method)

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - China’s State Grid Corp has 30 days to recalculate the price for a mandatory tender offer to minority shareholders in CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA, according to documents released by the Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM on Thursday.

The CVM board has removed a demand for a minimum share price in the offer but said the Chinese company has to change the valuation method for the shares.

A tender offer to minority shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis, CPFL’s renewable power unit, is mandated by Brazilian securities law after State Grid launched a tender offer for minority shareholders of its parent.

The Chinese company offered to pay 12.20 reais per CPFL Renovaveis shares. A previous decision by the regulator’s technical body had established a minimum price of 16.60 reais per share and the board agreed the regulator should not set price.

If State Grid loses the dispute, it would have to pay 4 billion reais ($1.1 billion) for the renewables unit, $281 million above its initial offer.

After losing 6 percent at market opening, CPFL Renovaveis shares were down 2.3 percent in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo, at 14.80 reais per share.

Although scrapping the request for a minimum price, CVM decided the valuation methodology has to change. Instead of considering previous profitability to calculate the price, State Grid will have to base its new offer on future profits projected for the renewables unit.

The methodology would consider projections for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, through 2020.

According to simulations included in a former decision by CVM’s technical division, this methodology would reach a price of 17.67 reais per share. But the new CVM decision does not mention any price.

One person close to CPFL Renovaveis’ group of minority shareholders that has initiated the complaint with the regulator said on Thursday the group is satisfied with the CVM decision.

According to the person, the valuation method chosen was one of the alternatives suggested earlier by the group. ($1 = 3.5531 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Trott)