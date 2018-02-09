FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 12:12 PM / in a day

Canada pension plan achieves 4 percent return in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension plan, said it achieved a return of 4 percent on its investments in the latest quarter.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to Dec. 31 with net assets of C$337 billion ($267 billion), compared with C$328 billion at the end of the previous quarter. ($1 = 1.2604 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
